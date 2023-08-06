News you can trust since 1853
Derby County boss sends 'respect' the way of Wigan Athletic after opening-day win

Paul Warne sent 'respect' the way of Wigan Athletic for the way they defended manfully in Saturday's 2-1 victory at Derby County.
By Paul Kendrick
Published 6th Aug 2023, 14:01 BST- 1 min read

The Rams boss - and former Latics striker - saw his promotion favourites kick-off on a losing note on home soil.

Charlie Wyke did the damage for the visitors with a goal in either half.

Liam Morrison made an impressive debut for Latics at DerbyLiam Morrison made an impressive debut for Latics at Derby
And despite having found one equaliser through Craig Forsyth, Derby were unable to penetrate a determined Latics rearguard for a second time

"I am disappointed because obviously you want to put a performance on for the fans who think 'ooh that looks a good team' and the result obviously," assessed Warne.

"We got neither. We didn't have our best performance although it wasn't horrendous.

"To lose at home is obviously disappointing because it's the first game of the season whether it's against an ex-Champ team or not.

"We just got punished for two mistakes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I am not saying they could not have scored another one because they probably could have.

"We just have to try to get a bit more control. It's the strangest thing at times.

"When you switch the play out wide really quickly to the full-back to have an opportunity to cross, great. We caused loads of problems.

"But if it's a slow build-up then you get it out wide you just need to try to manipulate it and I felt we rushed that bit.

"We didn't create enough clear-cut chances, but that is respect to Wigan and how they defended and how they made it difficult."

