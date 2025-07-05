Former Latics men Roberto Martinez and Jesus Seba were among those paying their respects at the funeral of Diogo Jota and Andre Silva on Saturday

Diogo Jota's wife and family were joined by players and staff from Liverpool and the Portugal national team for the funeral of the forward and his brother following their death in a car crash in Spain.

The father-of-three, who married his long-term partner Rute Cardoso 11 days before the accident, died alongside his brother, Andre Silva , after a Lamborghini they were travelling in burst into flames following a suspected tyre blowout in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The coffins of Jota and Silva were carried into Igreja Matriz de Gondomar church in the town of Gondomar near Porto on Saturday morning, followed by mourners.

A church bell tolled and crowds applauded as the brothers' coffins were carried into the church, followed by mourners, some with their arms around each other.

Others seen arriving at the church included Reds manager Arne Slot, captain Virgil van Dijk and team-mates including Andy Robertson, Conor Bradley, Ryan Gravenberch, Cody Gakpo, Curtis Jones, Darwin Nunez and Joe Gomez.

Also at the funeral for the Portugal international were his national team-mates Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United, Ruben Dias and Bernardo Silva of Manchester City, Joao Felix and Renato Veiga of Chelsea, Nelson Semedo from Wolves, Joao Moutinho , Rui Patricio and Ruben Neves, as well as former Liverpool player Fabinho and Porto president Andre Villas-Boas.

Some of the players carried wreaths shaped like football shirts as they arrived at the church.

"They are really sad days, as you can imagine, but today we have shown we are a very large, but close family," Portugal head coach Roberto Martinez told media outside the church.

"We are Portugal, and it was essential for us that (with) Andre Silva and Diogo Jota, we are together and we will always be together and their spirit will be with us forever.

"Thank you very much for your messages, for your support and everything that we have received (from) all over the world. It means a lot and today we are all one football family."

Martinez’s former Latics team-mate Jesus Seba – who is now a member of the Portugal backroom staff – also attended.

After the funeral service, the coffins were carried to the cemetery next to the church.

Family and friends gathered for the brothers' wake on Friday, with a queue forming outside the Portuguese chapel.

The brothers' parents attended the Sao Cosme Chapel, the Capela da Ressurreicao, in Gondomar, with Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, Prime Minister Luis Montenegro and Jota's agent also there.

People held service sheets featuring pictures of both brothers, the largest one showing Jota smiling in his Liverpool shirt and making a heart sign with his hands.

Jota and Silva were found dead after the car crashed on the A-52 in Palacios de Sanabria near the city of Zamora at 12.40am on Thursday .

Police said they were investigating the possibility that the Lamborghini left the road because of a tyre blowout while overtaking, and a source from the government sub-delegation in Zamora confirmed "a possible speeding incident" was being looked at.

Pictures of the aftermath of the crash showed debris scattered along the side of the road including what appeared to be charred parts of the vehicle.

No other vehicles are said to have been involved in the incident.