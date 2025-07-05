Thelo Aasgaard is unveiled as a Rangers player at Ibrox

Thelo Aasgaard acknowledged his huge gratitude to Wigan Athletic after joining Scottish giants Rangers from Luton Town on a four-year deal.

The 23-year-old only joined the Hatters from Latics in January after his £3.5million release clause was met.

But with Luton going on to be relegated from the Championship at the end of last season, he again became available if another club met a certain fee - which Rangers duly came up with.

Norway manager Stale Solbakken had repeatedly said Aasgaard's participation at next year's World Cup would be at risk if he was playing in League One, which meant Aasgaard was always going to move on this summer.

And he admits he didn't need much persuading to move to Ibrox.

“I am delighted to be here," said Aasgaard. "I have been waiting for it, but I am glad to get it over the line.

“When I heard about Rangers I was over the moon. It was quite an easy decision, to be fair. The stature and history is enough as well.

"I just want to add a bit of flair here, I'm not afraid to shoot from anywhere, and hopefully I can get into the box and score a lot of goals.

"It feels like the right thing for my career, it's been what I've been dreaming of."

Aasgaard spoke at length about his 'progression' during his time with Latics that allowed him to bounce back from being released as a junior by Liverpool to where he is now.

"It was four or five years of progression at Wigan really," he said. "When I started I was really raw, and I was just finding my feet in the game.

"I played a lot of games at a young age, but at the age of 19 or 20 I really came into myself and started to impose myself on games.

"We won the League One title which gave me the chance to play in the Championship. I thought I did quite well although we ended up getting relegated.

"Back in League One, that's when I really started to step up into my own body and become the player I am now. I got a lot of confidence, scored a lot of goals and I'm really grateful for my time there."

Rangers manager Russell Martin said: “We are delighted to bring Thelo to the club.

"He is a player who we have liked for a long time, and we believe he possesses the necessary qualities to thrive at this club and in this team.

"He wants to win and develop as a player, and we believe we can help him do both. His attributes will enhance the group and look forward to him getting to know his teammates on and off the pitch.”

Rangers sporting director Kevin Thelwell said: “Thelo is a player who has been on the radar of several clubs around Europe.

"He is a player capable of making the difference in the final third of the pitch and strengthens an area of the squad that we feel is important.

“We believe he will be a fantastic addition to the side and an important asset in the years to come.”

Luton boss Matt Bloomfield admitted it was 'bittersweet' to lose Aaasgaard after only six months.

"We are obviously disappointed to see Thelo go, but unfortunately, after our relegation, there was an air of inevitability that he would be highly-sought after," he said.

"In order to sign him in January we agreed to a conditional release clause – something that this club has only ever done in exceptional circumstances – which only got triggered in the event we played League One football this season.

“This meant the move was entirely his choice and, if it wasn’t for his international manager’s comments, that he needed to be playing at a certain level of football to go to the World Cup, we may have been able to persuade him to stay.

"But the fee was met and his future success will benefit the club greatly going forward.

“I think we should be filled with pride, because we’ve taken a boy from League One and he’s now off to a huge club who will be playing in the Champions League qualifiers.

“I’d like to thank Thelo as well, because he’s been great for us. He’s acted with integrity for every moment he’s been with us and on the way out too, he’s been a diamond of a boy.”