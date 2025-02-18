Shaun Maloney thanks the traveling Latics fans for their support at Crawley

Shaun Maloney could not hide his disappointment that a much-improved Wigan Athletic performance wasn't enough to secure all three points at relegation-threatened Crawley Town.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Latics edged an entertaining encounter in West Sussex, against a fourth-from-bottom Town outfit that was aiming to reduce the six point gap between the two sides.

Dale Taylor opened the scoring for Latics six minutes before the break but Latics were pegged back within three minutes through Charlie Barker's rasping strike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The visitors did everything they could to force a winner in the second half, with Taylor hitting a post and seeing two other 'goals' chalked off for offside.

Leaving Maloney admitting he couldn't find fault with any aspect of his side's performance - and 'very disappointed' they weren't returning north with all three points

"We were good tonight...we played as well as we did in the second half against Fulham (in the FA Cup earlier this month)," he said. "Crawley are very good at keeping possession, but we were very good with the ball and the same level without it.

"We made a few changes to the team, and a lot of these guys haven't played a lot of football in the last few weeks and months, Being realistic, getting them back up to full speed is not going to be a short-term thing...even Joseph (Hungbo) who's been with us a few weeks was cramping at 65-70 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But I thought both starting wingers were excellent, Ronan (Darcy) also offered a different dynamic...that's the kind of '10' he is...one that I've not had during the two years I've been here. They all worked hard, pressing their backline and their goalkeeper...in fact the full team was very good.

"We had to be aggressive, and the performance was everything you'd want to create a winning performance. It's one of those instances where I can't say anything negative about my team.

"Their goal was a brilliant hit but, other than that, Sam (Tickle) didn't have a great deal to do...we just didn't manage to do enough to get that second goal... I haven't seen the two offside goals back, but there wasn't too much reaction from our staff with iPads on the bench which made me think they were the right decisions..

"I'm disappointed we didn't win...no, I'm very disappointed we didn't win...we should have won that game."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Latics had started the game in positive fashion, with Owen Dale getting free down the left and crossing for Hungbo to steer the ball back across goal before being cleared.

At the other end, Rushian Hepburn-Murphy tried to chip Tickle from distance, but the Latics goalkeeper managed to palm it away before collecting.

Hungbo was seeing plenty of the ball in the opening quarter, and he cut in off the right-hand side before seeing a left-foot strike well saved.

Back came Crawley, though, and Jason Kerr was twice needed to do well to get in the way at the expense of a corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taylor headed wide and Hungbo saw another shot parried behind for a corner by the goalie, before Latics took the lead six minutes before half-time.

Great work by Darcy - who joined Latics last month from Crawley - down the left, saw him dink the cross over for Taylor to convert at the far post.

Latics would have felt it was no more than they deserved, but they only managed to hold the lead for three minutes

Barker tried his luck from the edge of the box, and his shot flew through the air and into the top corner with no chance for even Tickle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The visitors started the second period the way they had the first, and thought they had managed to go back in front within four minutes of the restart.

A lofted ball from Will Aimson was headed back across goal by Taylor, only for the ball to hit the outside of the post and away to safety.

Taylor then did have the ball in the back of the net for a second time, only for the offside flag to go up when he netted a rebound after a Toby Sibbick effort had been parried out.

In between, Sibbick had been caught ball watching, and Harry Forster's header was only just wide of Tickle's right-hand post.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jonny Smith took over from Hungo and was immediately in the game in trademark fashion, cutting in off the right-hand side on to his favoured left foot.

First, he saw a shot take a massive deflection, which completely wrongfooted Joe Wollacott, and only misses the near post by a whisker.

Then he sent another effort whistling towards the other side of the goal, again missing the target by a fraction.

Latics thought they’d managed to force a stoppage-time winner, when Taylor steered in substitute Callum McManaman’s cross, only to be denied once more by the offside flag.