Dale Taylor fields the congratulations from his colleagues after opening the scoring

Dale Taylor opened the scoring, hit the post and had two ‘goals’ chalked off for offside as Wigan Athletic were held 1-1 by relegation-threatened Crawley Town.

Sign up to our Wigan Athletic newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Latics started the game in positive fashion, with Owen Dale getting free down the left and crossing for Joseph Hungbo to steer the ball back across goal before being cleared.

At the other end, Rushian Hepburn-Murphy tried to chip Sam Tickle from distance, but the Latics goalkeeper managed to palm it away before collecting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hungbo was seeing plenty of the ball in the opening quarter, and he cut in off the right-hand side before seeing a left-foot strike well saved.

Back came Crawley, though, and Jason Kerr was twice needed to do well to get in the way at the expense of a corner.

Taylor headed wide and Hungbo saw another shot parried behind for a corner by the goalie, before Latics took the lead six minutes before half-time.

Great work by Ronan Darcy - who joined Latics last month from Crawley - down the left, saw him dink the cross over for Taylor to convert at the far post.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Latics would have felt it was no more than they deserved, but they only managed to hold the lead for three minutes

Charlie Barker tried his luck from the edge of the box, and his shot flew through the air and into the top corner with no chance for even Tickle.

The visitors started the second period the way they had the first, and thought they had managed to go back in front within four minutes of the restart.

A lofted ball from Will Aimson was headed back across goal by Taylor, only for the ball to hit the outside of the post and away to safety.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taylor then did have the ball in the back of the net for a second time, only for the offside flag to go up when he netted a rebound after a Toby Sibbick effort had been parried out.

In between, Sibbick had been caught ball watching, and Harry Forster's header was only just wide of Tickle's right-hand post.

Jonny Smith took over from Hungo and was immediately in the game in trademark fashion, cutting in off the right-hand side on to his favoured left foot.

First, he saw a shot take a massive deflection, which completely wrongfooted Joe Wollacott, and only misses the near post by a whisker.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Then he sent another effort whistling towards the other side of the goal, again missing the target by a fraction.

Latics thought they’d managed to force a stoppage-time winner, when Taylor steered in substitute Callum McManaman’s cross, only to be denied once more by the offside flag.