Shaun Maloney doesn't want to hear any more about Wigan Athletic's demanding schedule.

The midweek EFL Trophy victory over Stockport has moved Latics into the last 16 of a competition they've won twice before - as the Freight Rover Trophy and the Auto Windscreens Shield.

Last weekend's win at York has also set up a mouth-watering home FA Cup third-round tie against Manchester United on Monday, January 8.

As Latics prepare to return to League One action this weekend, with Lincoln the visitors to the DW Stadium, Maloney is well aware his injury-hit squad is being stretched to breaking point.

But he insists no good can or will come from bemoaning his lot.

"I don't want my players to have that mentality where they are constantly hearing about how tough the fixture list is," said Maloney, whose side can move into the top half of League One with victory this weekend.

"I think it's a privilege to be in the position we're in, where we're advancing in different competitions and playing even more games.

"I don't see it as congestion and, as we start to get players back, we'll be fine."

While some fans may see the domestic cup competitions as behind the league on the list of priorities, Maloney's team selection throughout the campaign has suggested they are on equal footing.

And the Scot - who assisted Ben Watson's winner in the 2013 FA Cup final - believes the rewards of knockout football speak for themselves.

"I remember watching Bolton in the EFL Trophy final last year, and it was an amazing day for their football club," he added.

"You want to be involved in games like that, creating memories that will last a lifetime, and that goes for the FA Cup as well, and the draw we've been given in that competition.

"The players deserve that opportunity for the hard work they put in against Exeter and York in the previous rounds, and that's what I'm trying to create here.