'Downtime' call from Wigan Athletic skipper

Latics signed off for the international break with a comfortable victory over the Shrimps, thanks to first-half goals from Josh Magennis and Jason Kerr, added to after the break by Will Keane and Stephen Humphrys.

And after nine weeks of Saturday-Tuesday-Saturday action, the skipper says it'll be nice to have some 'downtime' to take stock for the final push.

Tendayi Darikwa in action against Morecambe

“We knew it was going to be a difficult game, especially coming into it on the back of a tough run with a lot of Saturday and Tuesday games," he said.

“Morecambe are in a position where they are fighting for everything, and it was important for us to get the first goal and within that, the three points.

“Teams come here and make it really difficult for us, so it was important that we started the game with a tempo and we did that.

“It’s been difficult physically for us, but any player would say that a run of games is better than training.

“We’ve got a very good squad with good depth and everyone has played their part.

"Hopefully we can continue it for the next nine games and finish strongly.

“The fixture pile-up has been physically demanding, with a lot of travelling and games.

"It’s important for us to get a bit of downtime, and to prepare for the next games coming up.”

Darikwa showed another side to his game on Saturday, with his pinpoint cross laying on the opening goal for Magennis.

And he was claiming a double, after an inadvertent touch in the opposition box teeing up Humphrys for the last goal.

“It’s two (assists), the last touch counts," he laughed.

“The first goal was a good ball in, and Josh being Josh, had that striker’s instinct and it was a good header.

“The second one just ricocheted off my head and Humps finished it off, but they all count!"