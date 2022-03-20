Wigan Athletic hero makes no apology for 'theft'!

Team-mate Tom Naylor's header looked to be heading into the net for Latics' third goal before Keane made sure from all of a yard.

And he admits there was no pangs of guilt at pinching a goal from his colleague!

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Will Keane takes the celebrations from his colleagues

“It was probably going into the back of the net but I felt like I had to make sure of it," he said.

“I don’t think Nayls is too pleased with it, but he got one last week and it’s still an assist for him.

"When the ball is in front of me, my only thought is to try and make sure it’s a goal.

"It’s a tap-in but I will take it all day. It doesn’t matter how they go in.

"It’s about getting in the right areas and a lot of them have been me being in the right place at the right time.

"I always know the team creates chances and there are always going to be goals by latching onto ricochets across the box.

"Fortunately, I’ve been able to put it away today."

Keane could not hide his delight at his hitting the 20-goal mark with nine games still to play.

“I’ve really enjoyed it," he added. "When you're winning games, it just breeds confidence and that momentum keeps building.

"It’s getting to the business end of the season and all lads want to be playing games and ticking them off each game at a time.”

“It was nice for us to make it convincing in the end.

"We were disappointed coming out in the second half in conceding that goal, and it makes it a little bit frantic for the first 10 minutes.

“The back-to-back goals settled it and there was more to be had out there.

"We tried to get in the right areas to sniff another one but to get four goals is really pleasing.”