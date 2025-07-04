Early team news: Ryan Lowe's thoughts ahead of Wigan Athletic's trip to Chorley

Latics have trained at Christopher Park for a couple of weeks ahead of their opening friendly at Chorley

Wigan Athletic head coach Ryan Lowe has spoken of his plans for this weekend's opening pre-season friendly at Chorley.

After a couple of weeks of work at their Christopher Park training base, Latics will take to the field for the first time at Victory Park.

Will it be a case of two fresh teams in either half to get minutes into legs?.

"Yeah we'll probably be looking at fielding two different teams, one in each half," said Lowe.

"One or two might play a little bit more to get a few more minutes into them, depending on how they feel.

"We'll go to Chorley and respect them, who we know will want to stamp their authority on the game and get about us.

"Most non-league clubs will want to do that when they play against an EFL team, and we know that, that's absolutely fine.

"But the important thing is to get 90 minutes into the group, and then get on that plane for Spain for a good week in the sun."

Lowe also confirmed that, unlike previous years, Latics will NOT be fielding trialists who are trying to win contracts.

"There will be no trialists in any of the games," he said.

"We might look to field the odd trialist in the 21s, but we have a big enough squad here, which needs trimming down if anything.

"I will never bring in a player on trial if there's no place for them, I'm a big believer in that.

"There's no real need for me to do that at the moment, because there's plenty of players, plenty of talent who might not be getting many minutes as it is.

"So there definitely won't be any trialists coming in, certainly not at first-team level."

Lowe could hand first Latics appearances to summer signings Fraser Murray, Christian Saydee, Paul Mullin, Dara Costelloe and Callum Wright.