EFL need more information from Wigan Athletic owners after takeover summit

The 21-year-old is in pole position to take control of the club, after Phoenix 2021 Limited confirmed on Sunday evening they were selling up.

Latics chairman Talal Al Hammad and owner Abdulrahman Al Jasmi met with representatives from the EFL to outline their proposals for the sale,

The meeting was broadly described as 'positive' by a well-placed source.

But the governing body requested more information, including the all-important proof of funds.

Johal would also have to pass the infamous Owners and Directors' Test - the 'fit and proper person's test' - before being given the green light.

And that could prove to be easier said than done.

Johal has spent much of the last six months trying to pull off a similar takeover bid for Morecambe.

However, while having no disqualifying conditions, he has yet to prove to the EFL he is worthy of being rubber stamped.

Johal is chairman of private equity firm Sarb Capital.

His wealth is said to largely come from the soft drinks industry.

One eagle-eyed Latics fan even claims to have spotted Johal at the DW on Monday, although that has not been verified.

In the meantime, responsibility for the day-to-day running – and costs – of the club remain with the current owners.

