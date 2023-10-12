EFL release statement confirming position on situation in Israel and Palestine

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

"Following the shocking and devastating events in Israel and Palestine, our collective thoughts are with all the innocent people who have lost their lives, as well as their families, friends and all those in communities impacted by the escalating conflict," the statement read.

"The EFL hopes for a swift and peaceful conclusion to the current humanitarian crisis and will be making a donation to the emergency appeal of our charity partner, the British Red Cross, to support the international response efforts aiding those in urgent need across the region.

The EFL have commented on situation in Israel and Palestine

"We will be promoting links across EFL channels so that fans can also pledge their support.

"Across EFL fixtures this weekend, clubs will wear black armbands as a mark of respect to those that have lost their lives and a period of silence will be observed."

The statement comes after the Department for Culture, Media and Sport wrote to various governing bodies suggesting they pay tribute in an appropriate manner at forthcoming events.

The letter read: "In the light of the attacks in Israel on behalf of the secretary of state we would encourage you to mark the events in line with previous events where sport has come together."

Sir Keir Starmer, the Labour leader, has suggested the Wembley arch should be lit with the colours of the Israel flag during England's friendly against Australia on Friday.

He told LBC radio: "I do think they should be on the arch because I think the message has to go out that we stand with Israel, the UK stands with Israel, and that is a manifestation of that support."

The Football Association has said it is considering the issue.