'I don't think they realise how good this team can be' - Wigan Athletic boss

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Latics signed off for the first international break of the campaign in September in great shape after a fantastic start.

However, their form and fortunes in the second block of games was very disappointing, leaving them second-bottom of League One ahead of a blank weekend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Shaun Maloney is hoping the win over Fleetwood acts as a watershed for his Latics side

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thankfully, the run of four straight league defeats was ended with a penalty shoot-out triumph over the Cod Army at the DW.

And Maloney is hoping to utilise that winning feeling to boost weary bodies and especially minds over the next week or so.

"It will only help us," he said. "It's performances that are putting players forward to play.

"The last three games were really difficult to get any clarity or analyse, because we had two sendings-off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But actually, the mentality of the group has remained very good, even in defeat.

"I always try to be pretty stable regardless of whether we win or we lose.

"After Bristol Rovers (the opening game of the four defeats), I was very angry, but the last three league games (Portsmouth, Burton and Stevenage) I've seen positive signs.

"And the second half against Fleetwood was probably the biggest sign in terms of the mentality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The lesson for the players is that if they run with the same desire and intensity without the ball as they run with it, I don't think they realise how good this team can be.

"But it has to happen more, or we get afternoons like we did in Bristol."

Latics had to come from two goals down at half-time against Fleetwood, after a difficult first half which saw boss Maloney cautioned - for the second time in three days.

"There's certain moments during a game where the players have to know I am up for the fight as well as them," he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I really respect referees, and I accept inconsistencies are going to happen, but I need the players to know I am there beside them.

"The job of a referee is hard, and it's getting even harder with things like timekeeping becoming more of a factor.