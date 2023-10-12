'I don't think they realise how good this team can be' - Wigan Athletic boss

News you can trust since 1853
Shaun Maloney is hoping the confidence generated by the midweek EFL Trophy victory over Fleetwood can be used over the international break to help Wigan Athletic return with a spring in their step.
Latics signed off for the first international break of the campaign in September in great shape after a fantastic start.

Wigan Athletic's DW Stadium rates highly in national ground survey.

However, their form and fortunes in the second block of games was very disappointing, leaving them second-bottom of League One ahead of a blank weekend.

Shaun Maloney is hoping the win over Fleetwood acts as a watershed for his Latics sideShaun Maloney is hoping the win over Fleetwood acts as a watershed for his Latics side
Thankfully, the run of four straight league defeats was ended with a penalty shoot-out triumph over the Cod Army at the DW.

And Maloney is hoping to utilise that winning feeling to boost weary bodies and especially minds over the next week or so.

"It will only help us," he said. "It's performances that are putting players forward to play.

"The last three games were really difficult to get any clarity or analyse, because we had two sendings-off.

"But actually, the mentality of the group has remained very good, even in defeat.

"I always try to be pretty stable regardless of whether we win or we lose.

"After Bristol Rovers (the opening game of the four defeats), I was very angry, but the last three league games (Portsmouth, Burton and Stevenage) I've seen positive signs.

"And the second half against Fleetwood was probably the biggest sign in terms of the mentality.

"The lesson for the players is that if they run with the same desire and intensity without the ball as they run with it, I don't think they realise how good this team can be.

"But it has to happen more, or we get afternoons like we did in Bristol."

Latics had to come from two goals down at half-time against Fleetwood, after a difficult first half which saw boss Maloney cautioned - for the second time in three days.

"There's certain moments during a game where the players have to know I am up for the fight as well as them," he said.

"I really respect referees, and I accept inconsistencies are going to happen, but I need the players to know I am there beside them.

"The job of a referee is hard, and it's getting even harder with things like timekeeping becoming more of a factor.

"I spoke to the referee at the end on Tuesday and we were fine."

