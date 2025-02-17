Emmerson Boyce makes bullish claim after Wigan Athletic Women setback

Emmerson Boyce has enjoyed a successful first season as boss of Wigan Athletic Women

Emmerson Boyce insists Wigan Athletic Women should ‘hold their heads up high' after losing for the first time this season at the weekend.

Latics went down to a narrow 2-1 defeat at Accrington Stanley Women on Sunday in the semi-final of the Challenge Cup.

However, with the side still unbeaten in the league, head coach Boyce says it's not the time to be too downbeat.

“It was a game that tested us," said the boss. "We didn’t expect to get this far in the competition and we played decently, so I’m really proud of the girls. Accrington are a really good team and they’ve shown us the level that we want to get to.

“We put them under pressure, we created a few opportunities, which was good. From the staff, there wasn’t any added pressure on the girls to perform.

"We took a lot of positives out of the game, as well as a lot of things that we could’ve done better. But we’ve got another massive game next week so the girls should hold their heads up high.

"We’ve had a fantastic start to the season, we’re undefeated in the league, and it’s been amazing. They didn’t enjoy losing the game today, they’re hurting, so hopefully it’ll be a great lesson going into next weekend.

"It’s not the result we wanted, but they should be really proud of themselves. I’m very proud.”

After falling two goals behind, Latics were given hope when Molly Hassall pulled one back in the closing stages.

However, the visitors had left it too late to get back on level terms, with Accrington hanging on to book their place in the final.

“I think they should’ve had a little bit more belief in themselves," insisted Boyce. "The last 15 minutes, when they started to become confident, was when it became intense. So, there’s a lot of learning curves but also a lot of positives to take from the game. We’re looking forward to our next game now.”

Latics remain top of the Lancashire Women’s County League, with a perfect 14 wins from 14 matches, and a staggering goal difference of +69.

Their next game is against second-placed Blackburn Community Sports Club Reserves, who are three points behind in the table.

Latics won the corresponding fixture 4-1 back in November.