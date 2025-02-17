Wigan Athletic boss discusses 'biggest concern' - 'It's a big problem...'
Saturday's 2-0 home defeat to Stockport County was the 13th time Latics have fired a blank from 29 league games.
Indeed, their 27 goals scored is also the lowest in the third tier, which goes a long way towards explaining the disappointing league position.
At the other end of the field, Latics boast the best defensive record outside the top six, so it's clear where the major issue lies.
In addition, only Burton Albion have picked up fewer points on home soil than Latics, whose manager is well aware of the need for improvement.
When asked how much of a concern the home record was, Maloney replied: "Performances, less so, but results absolutely...you want to win at home.
"I want to give the supporters wins and I want to give them goals. The biggest concern for me would be if we weren't creating chances...if that were the case, I'd be really concerned.
"Creative-wise, we're in the top 10 in the league. But the biggest problem has been goalscoring, because we must be the lowest scoring team in the league. That correlation isn't right, it can't be right. We can't create as many chances as the top-half sides, and be the lowest scorers of the lot.
"It's a big problem for us, and there's only so many times I can stand here and be positive about the creation. We have to be more efficient, we just have to be...otherwise we'll have more days like this one."
Maloney also admits he is at a loss to explain the disparity between the home form compared to results on the road – which are in the top half of League One.
"It shouldn't be like that at all,” he added. "We have a massive stadium here, with a massive pitch, which suits the way we're playing.
"I know the conditions are making it a little bit harder at the moment, but we should be doing better.
"Performances have been good at home, but the critical areas haven't.
"It's been better away from home, but I can't continually stand here and keep saying that...we need to change.”
