Emotional Shaun Maloney reacts to Wigan Athletic's defeat at Birmingham City - 'It hurts'

Shaun Maloney was understandably gutted after seeing Latics lose in stoppage-time at Birmingham

Shaun Maloney admitted everyone connected to Wigan Athletic was 'hurting' after suffering a stoppage-time defeat at League One promotion favourites Birmingham City.

Latics had gone toe-to-toe with the big spenders of the division, and deserved Thelo Aasgaard's equaliser midway through the equaliser, which cancelled out Alfie May's first-half strike.

However, the visitors had to play out the closing stages with 10 men after substitute Steven Sessegnon limped off - with Latics having used all of their permitted changes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And there was a sickening sense of inevitability when Scott Wright fired home from close range in the first of nine added minutes, after Latics were unable to clear a Birmingham corner.

Leaving Latics with only three points on the board from their four league matches played - but with their manager understandably proud of the effort his side had put in.

"When they scored, they had a 10-minute period when the momentum was all with them, we had to dig in," said Maloney, who gave debuts to new signings Jensen Weir and Dale Taylor off the bench in the second period.

"But to come here and play the way we did, to play through them like we did...what the lads did was unbelievable. Sometimes in football it can hurt, and today it hurts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We had to play the last 10 minutes plus stoppage-time with 10 men, and the boys had to suffer. But up until then, the boys were amazing.

"We'd made all our substitutions...it changed the dynamic of the game we were suffering without the ball, the energy we put in, the intensity...and this one hurts."