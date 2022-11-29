The 41-year-old was finally confirmed as Latics' new manager on Tuesday morning - 11 days after being offered the job after an interview process involving a dozen candidates.

And he's flown out to Turkey - where the first-team squad are in the middle of a warm-weather training camp.

Kolo Toure

“We are delighted Kolo has become the new manager of Wigan Athletic, and the board are pleased he is the man to take us forward," said Latics CEO Mal Brannigan.

“We received a high calibre of applicants for the manager’s job in recent weeks, in a very thorough recruitment process as we looked to appoint the right person for the role.

“From the earliest of conversations we had with Kolo, it was evident to us he had instantly bought into the values of the club - with his enthusiasm, knowledge and immense desire to work and be part of Wigan Athletic shining throughout the process.

“There is no doubt this appointment is an exciting one for the football club.

"Kolo is a manager who wants to play a positive brand of football and will strive every day to make the club stronger.

“The work starts immediately with the first-team squad, as the season is just a couple of weeks away from restarting.

“As a board of directors, we look forward to working closely with Kolo and his team as the work begins collectively to establish Wigan Athletic as a Championship club.

“I am sure all Latics supporters will get behind the appointment of Kolo, give their backing to the staff and the players, as the football club begins a new, exciting era - starting at Millwall on December 10.”

Toure, who won 120 caps for the Ivory Coast during his distinguished playing career, will be joined on his backroom staff by Kevin Betsy and Ashvir Johal.