Latics have already won at Kenilworth Road this term, with Thelo Aasgaard popping up with a memorable late winner back in September.

The tie will take place over the weekend of January 6-9.

The statue of Dave Whelan with the FA Cup

Elsewhere, Chelsea face the sternest of tests if they are to reach a fourth straight final after being drawn away to Premier League rivals Manchester City in the third round.

Jurgen Klopp's side, who beat Chelsea on penalties last season to lift the trophy for the eighth time, will also launch their defence against top-flight opposition when they welcome struggling Wolves to Anfield.

