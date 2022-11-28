News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Athletic discover FA Cup opponents

Wigan Athletic will face a trip to fellow Championship outfit Luton Town in the third round of the FA Cup.

By Paul Kendrick
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

Latics have already won at Kenilworth Road this term, with Thelo Aasgaard popping up with a memorable late winner back in September.

Wigan Athletic in line for huge cash bonanza
The tie will take place over the weekend of January 6-9.

The statue of Dave Whelan with the FA Cup

Elsewhere, Chelsea face the sternest of tests if they are to reach a fourth straight final after being drawn away to Premier League rivals Manchester City in the third round.

Jurgen Klopp's side, who beat Chelsea on penalties last season to lift the trophy for the eighth time, will also launch their defence against top-flight opposition when they welcome struggling Wolves to Anfield.

Erik ten Hag will get his first taste of world football's oldest club competition when Manchester United host Everton, while West Ham make the short trip to Brentford and Southampton travel to Crystal Palace.

