Wigan Athletic have completed the signing of midfielder Joe Williams from Everton on a three-year deal.

The 22-year-old has leaves Goodison Park after 15 years with the Toffees, for an undisclosed fee believed to be in seven figures.

Williams has spent the last two campaigns on loan in the Championship.

He played 29 times for Bolton last season, and 38 times for Barnsley the season before.