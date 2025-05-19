More than 20 former Latics players are looking for new clubs this summer

More than 20 former Wigan Athletic players are on the look-out for new clubs after being released at the end of the 2024/25 EFL campaign.

Most clubs have now published their retained lists, to confirm which players will be staying on and which will be seeking pastures new.

The exceptions are mostly those clubs that qualified for the play-offs, with the six clubs that have reached Wembley not even sure which division they'll be playing in next term.

Latics - traditionally one of the last teams to submit their retained list - were relatively quick off the mark this time.

The two players definitely leaving the Brick Community Stadium this summer are midfielder Scott Smith and custodian Andy Lonergan - who had also been serving as the club's goalkeeping coach.

Midfielder Harry McHugh, winger Callum McManaman and young goalkeeper Matty Corran are currently mulling the offer of new terms.

Elsewhere in League One, there are seven players who will definitely be on the move this summer after being released.

They are Sam Cosgrove (Barnsley), Rich O'Donnell (Blackpool), Scott Sinclair (Bristol Rovers), Jordan Cousins, Marko Marosi (both Cambridge United) and Kyle Knoyle (Stockport County).

Ollie Norburn, who spent the second half of the season on loan at Wigan, has also been let go by parent club Blackpool.

In the Championship, there are five former Latics men who are looking to get fixed up with new employers.

They are Kal Naismith (Bristol City), Victor Moses (Luton Town), Josh McEachran, Joe Bennett (both Oxford United) and Anthony Scully (Portsmouth).

And in League Two, there are 10 players whose agents will already be hard at work to secure terms elsewhere.

They are Jamie Walker, Sam Stubbs (both Bradford City), Paul Dummett (Carlisle United), Owen Evans (Cheltenham Town), Ryan Watson, Conor McEleny (both Salford City), Sean McGurk (Swindon Town), Chris Merrie (Tranmere Rovers) and Michael Jacobs (Chesterfield).

In addition, Wiganer Jake Cain – who came through the ranks at Premier League champions Liverpool – has also been released by Swindon.

And among those players out of contract but discussing new terms with their existing clubs are Salford trio Jamie Jones, Curtis Tilt and Luke Garbutt.

Players released so far this summer:

CHAMPIONSHIP

Blackburn: Dilan Markanday, Jack Vale, Zak Gilsenan, Patrick Gamble, Tom Bloxham, Jordan Eastham, Rhys Doherty, Isaac Whitehall, Jalil Saadi, Alex Baker, Adam Caddick, Paul Murphy-Worrell, Lewis Bell, Bradley Taylor, Jackson Shorrocks, Nathan Willis, Stephen Edmondson, Teddy Ramwell, Dan Shaw.

Bristol City: Kal Naismith, Ayman Benarous, Stefan Bajic, Kai Churchley, Tim Ap Sion, Marley Rose, Romani Rowe, Callum Wood.

Burnley: Jonjo Shelvey, Nathan Redmond.

Derby County: Tom Barkhuizen, Sonny Bradley, Tyrese Fornah, Jeff Hendrick, Rohan Luthra, Erik Pieters, Kemar Roofe, Conor Washington.

Hull City: Brandon Fleming, Callum Jones, Nordin Amrabat, Doğukan Sinik.

Leeds United: Josuha Guilavogui, Harry Christy, Cian Coleman, Connor Ferguson, Max McFadden, Amari Miller, Kris Moore, Joe Richards, Joe Snowdon, Luca Thomas, Dan Toulson.

Luton Town: Dion Pereira, Jack Bateson, Dominic Dos Santos Martins, Tyrell Giwa, Axel Piesold, Tim Krul, Jameson Horlick, Victor Moses, Amari’i Bell, Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu, Charlie Emery, Isaiah Harvey, Cai Hockey, Matthew Takawira.

Middlesbrough: Anfernee Dijksteel.

Millwall: Shaun Hutchinson, Murray Wallace, Duncan Watmore, Aaron Connolly.

Norwich City: Angus Gunn, Onel Hernández, Jacob Sørensen, Jonathan Tomkinson. Archie Mair.

Oxford United: Josh McEachran, Joe Bennett, Max Woltman, Eddie Brearey, George Franklin.

Plymouth Argyle: Ben Waine, Saxon Earley, Will Jenkins Davies, Josh Bernard.

Portsmouth: Cohen Bramall, Tom Lowery, Alexander Milošević, Anthony Scully, Kusini Yengi.

Preston North End: Emil Riis, Freddie Woodman, Kian Best, Kian Taylor, Patrick Bauer, Ryan Ledson.

Sheffield Wednesday: Stuart Armstrong, Ben Hamer, Ryo Hatsuse, Michael Ihiekwe, Marvin Johnson, Pol Valentin, Mallik Wilks.

Stoke City: Jordan Thompson, Lynden Gooch, Michael Rose, Enda Stevens.

Swansea City: Joe Allen, Kyle Naughton, Cyrus Christie, Kristian Pedersen, Jon McLaughlin, Richard Faakye, Sammy Henia-Kamau, Ben Hughes, Aidan Higgins, Kiel Higginson, Sam Seager, Osian Williams.

West Brom: Semi Ajayi, Grady Diangana, John Swift, Fenton Heard, Reece Hall, Josh Shaw, Ted Cann, Ronnie Hollingshead, Archie Kirton, Matt Richards, Sam Beedie, Fran Cherchi, Rhys Morrish, Corey Sears.

Sheffield United, Sunderland, Coventry City, Watford, QPR and Cardiff City have yet to submit their retained lists.

LEAGUE ONE

Barnsley: Josh Benson, Theo Chapman, Sam Cosgrove, Josiah Dyer, Adam Hayton, Charlie Hickingbottom, Nathan James, Jonathan Lewis, Jean Claude Makiessi, Aiden Marsh, Conor McCarthy, Emmaisa Nzondo, Donovan Pines, Hayden Pickard, Callum West.

Birmingham City: Grant Hanley, Lee Myung-Jae, Lukas Jutkiewicz.

Blackpool: Mackenzie Chapman, Jake Daniels, Kwaku Donkor, Jordan Gabriel, Tyler Hill, Jaden Jones, Alex Lankshear, Jack Moore, Oliver Norburn, Richard O’Donnell, Josh Onomah, Jordan Rhodes.

Bolton Wanderers: Gethin Jones, Ricardo Almeida Santos, Nathan Baxter, Joel Coleman.

Bristol Rovers: Scott Sinclair, Grant Ward, Luke McCormick, Romaine Sawyers, Jerry Lawrence, Jack Hunt, Jevani Brown, Matt Hall, Chris Martin.

Burton Albion: Anthony Forde, Mason Bennett, Jack Stretton, Cameron Gilbert, Toby Oakes, Dylan Scott.

Cambridge United: Jack Stevens, Louis Chadwick, Danny Andrew, Paul Digby, George Thomas, Jubril Okedina, Jordan Cousins, Ben Stevenson, Dan Barton, Brandon Njoku, Amaru Kaunda, Marko Marosi, Scott Malone, Gary Gardner.

Crawley Town: Sonny Fish, Jasper Sheik, Tyreece John-Jules.

Exeter City: Cheick Diabate, Vincent Harper, Ben Purrington, Angus MacDonald, Shaun MacDonald, Mitch Beardmore, Gabe Billington, Max Edgecombe.

Huddersfield Town: Jonathan Hogg, Danny Ward, Tom Lees, Matty Pearson, Ollie Turton, Josh Ruffels, Josh Koroma, Scott High, Loick Ayina, Anthony Gregory, Danny Isaac, Donnell Garrick, Oliver Riva, Zak Abbott, Fope Deru, Cian Philpott, Conor Falls, Michael Stone.

Lincoln City: Jay Benn, Sam Clucas, Ali Smith, Tyler Walker.

Mansfield Town: Hiram Boateng, Aden Flint, Alfie Kilgour, Calum Macdonald, Tom Nichols, Christy Pym, Ben Quinn, Stephen Quinn, George Williams.

Northampton Town: Tyler Magloire, Jack Sowerby, James Wilson, Nik Tzanev, Ali Koiki, Liam McCarron, Harvey Lintott, Akin Odimayo, Will Hondermarck, TJ Eyoma, Reuben Wyatt.

Peterborough United: David Ajiboye, Kabongo Tshimanga.

Reading: Adrian Akande, Coniah Boyce-Clarke, David Button, Tom Carroll, Harlee Dean, Louie Holzman, Jack Senga-Ngoyi, Charlie Wellens.

Rotherham United: Andre Green, Alex MacDonald, Dillon Phillips, Jake Hull.

Shrewsbury Town: Jamal Blackman, Joe Young, Morgan Feeney, Aaron Pierre, Jordan Rossiter, Dom Gape, David Wheeler, Jordan Shipley.

Stevenage: Kyle Edwards, Jake Forster-Caskey, David Hicks, Kane Smith.

Stockport County: Cody Johnson, Kyle Knoyle.

Wigan Athletic: Scott Smith, Andy Lonergan.

Wrexham: Steven Fletcher, Mark Howard, Josh Adam, Jordan Davies, Harry Dean, Brad Foster, Liam Hall, Sam Dalby.

Wycombe Wanderers: Taylor Clark, Brandon Hanlan, Beryly Lubala, Franco Ravizzoli, Adam Reach, Kieran Sadlier, Sam Vokes, Christie Ward, Luca Woodhouse, Jack Young.

Leyton Orient and Charlton Athletic have yet to submit their retained lists.

LEAGUE TWO

Accrington Stanley: Jay Rich-Baghuelou, Seb Quirk, Aaron Pickles, Lewis Trickett, Seamus Conneely, Liam Isherwood, Lewis Rhodes, Ash Hunter.

Barrow: Sam Barnes, Paul Farman, Ged Garner, Charlie Kirk, Mazeed Ogungbo, Dom Telford, Junior Tiensia, Theo Vassell.

Bromley: Louis Dennis, Olufela Olomola, Myles Weston, Harry McKirdy.

Bradford City: Callum Johnson, Gabe Wadsworth, Jamie Walker, Romoney Crichlow, Sam Stubbs, Vadaine Oliver.

Carlisle United: Ben Barclay, Taylor Charters, Anton Dudik, Paul Dummett, Callum Guy, Sam Lavelle, Dylan McGeouch Josh Vela.

Cheltenham Town: Max Harris, Owen Evans, Tom Pett, Brandon Liggett, Ryan Bowman.

Chesterfield: Kane Drummond, Michael Jacobs, Ali Mohiuddin, Darren Oldaker.

Colchester United: Alfie Bendle, Oli Godziemski, Hakeem Sandah.

Crewe Alexandra: Ryan Cooney, Kane Hemmings, Christopher Long.

Doncaster Rovers: Richard Wood.

Fleetwood Town: Ryan Broom, Danny Mayor, Callum Dolan.

Gillingham: Joshua Bayliss, Jayden Clarke, Tim Dieng, Max Ehmer, Alex Giles, Oli Hawkins, Ashley Nadesan.

Grimsby Town: Jake Eastwood, Callum Ainley, Curtis Thompson, Harvey Cribb, Rekeil Pyke, Donovan Wilson.

Harrogate Town: Josh Falkingham, Matty Daly, Matty Foulds, Dean Cornelius, Stephen Dooley, James Daly, Toby Sims.

MK Dons: Nathan Harness, Ellis Harrison, Jack Tucker.

Morecambe: Saul Fox-Akande, Callum Cooke, Hallam Hope, Ross Millen, Stuart Moore, George Ray, Ryan Schofield, Jordan Slew, Max Taylor.

Newport County: Lewis Webb, Kyle Jameson, Luke Jephcott, Geoffroy Bony, Josh Martin, Hamzad Kargbo, Kiban Rai, Josh Seberry, Nathan Wood, Daniel Barton.

Notts County: Sam Austin, Kyle Cameron, Adam Chicksen, Robbie Cundy, Tyler Miller, Sam Slocombe, Charlie Whitaker.

Port Vale: Nathan Smith, Tom Sang, Ethan Chislett, Rekeem Harper, Jason Lowe, Andrew Buah, Dan Jones, Diamond Edwards.

Salford City: Ryan Watson, Matthew Lund, Jon Taylor, Conor McAleny, Jez Davies, Liam Shephard, Marcus Dackers, Callum Morton, James Carr, Ben Collins, Liam Humbles, Sandro Da Costa, Jacob Hamman, Eze Bowen, Matty Cucos, Aiden Lancaster, Kamoy McNair.

Swindon Town: Pharrell Johnson, Sean McGurk, Jake Cain, Tariq Uwakwe, Grant Hall, Anton Dworzak, George Cox, Saidou Khan.

Tranmere Rovers: Tom Davies, Kieron Morris, Chris Merrie, Luke Norris, Connor Wood, Declan Drysdale, Reuben Egan.

Walsall and Wimbledon have yet to submit their retained lists.