Shaun Maloney has been linked with a return to Celtic.

Former Wigan Athletic player and manager Shaun Maloney has emerged as an early frontrunner for the vacancy at Scottish Premiership outfit Dundee.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Dark Blues avoided the risk of relegation on the final day of the campaign over the weekend.

And they wasted no time in sacking manager Tony Docherty and his backroom staff after the conclusion of a season that has 'not met the standards expected by the club'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 54-year-old was appointed by the Dark Blues two years ago having previously spent the majority of his coaching career as an assistant to Derek McInnes .

In his first season as a manager, he led Dundee to a rare top-six finish, but the campaign just finished has been more of a struggle, with a victory away to St Johnstone on the last day required to stave off the threat of being involved in a relegation play-off.

Coaches Stuart Taylor , Alan Combe and Graeme Henderson have also been relieved of their duties.

"Sunday's result confirmed the club's place in the Scottish Premiership for next season," read a Dundee statement on Monday morning. "However, this season the results of the team have not met the standards expected by the club. With the club finishing the season in 10th position, one place above the relegation play-off position, the club have taken the decision to relieve Tony of his duties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The club would like to place on record its sincere thanks to Tony, Stuart, Alan and Graeme for all of the work they have put into the club during their time at Dundee. We wish them all the best for the future. The club intends at this juncture to restructure the football department and the process to appoint a new management team begins immediately."

After returning as manager in January 2022, Maloney was unable to keep Latics in the Championship that season, which was dogged by late payments of wages by the previous owners which led to numerous points deductions.

Latics secured a very creditable 12th-placed finish in League One last season, despite starting the campaign with an eight-point deduction, and the budget having been slashed following the Mike Danson takeover.

This season, however, was much tougher going, resulting in Maloney being replaced by Ryan Lowe two months ago with the club lying 15th in the table.