News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING

Ex-Wigan Athletic Academy star joins League Two outfit

Former Wigan Athletic Academy star Sean McGurk has joined League Two outfit Swindon Town from Leeds United on a permanent basis.
By Paul Kendrick
Published 2nd Feb 2024, 00:51 GMT
Sean McGurk (right) celebrates scoring for Latics against Manchester United at Old Trafford in the FA Youth Cup in February 2020Sean McGurk (right) celebrates scoring for Latics against Manchester United at Old Trafford in the FA Youth Cup in February 2020
Sean McGurk (right) celebrates scoring for Latics against Manchester United at Old Trafford in the FA Youth Cup in February 2020

The 20-year-old winger followed his old Latics team-mate Joe Gelhardt to Leeds two-and-a-half years ago, with Latics having just only come out of administration and still vulnerable to predators.

Read More
Wigan Athletic star rejoins Leam Richardson at Rotherham United

While he did play for the Leeds first-team in the EFL Trophy, his time at Elland Road was spent mostly in Premier League 2.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Most Popular

He scored four goals and contributed three assists in eight appearances this term.

During his time with Latics - whom he joined as an Under-14 - McGurk was part of the side that reached the quarter-final of the FA Youth Cup in 2019-20, scoring the goal in the 2-1 defeat against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

He was also part of the squad which was crowned Professional Development League national champions against Charlton Athletic back in May 2021.

Related topics:Joe GelhardtLeague TwoLeeds UnitedPremier League 2