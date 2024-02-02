Ex-Wigan Athletic Academy star joins League Two outfit
The 20-year-old winger followed his old Latics team-mate Joe Gelhardt to Leeds two-and-a-half years ago, with Latics having just only come out of administration and still vulnerable to predators.
While he did play for the Leeds first-team in the EFL Trophy, his time at Elland Road was spent mostly in Premier League 2.
He scored four goals and contributed three assists in eight appearances this term.
During his time with Latics - whom he joined as an Under-14 - McGurk was part of the side that reached the quarter-final of the FA Youth Cup in 2019-20, scoring the goal in the 2-1 defeat against Manchester United at Old Trafford.
He was also part of the squad which was crowned Professional Development League national champions against Charlton Athletic back in May 2021.