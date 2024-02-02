News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Athletic star rejoins Leam Richardson at Rotherham United

Wigan Athletic striker Charlie Wyke has joined Rotherham United on loan for the rest of the campaign.
By Paul Kendrick
Published 2nd Feb 2024, 00:24 GMT
Charlie Wyke's Latics career looks to be over

The 31-year-old will re-join his ex-Latics manager Leam Richardson in South Yorkshire on a short-term basis.

But with his Latics contract up this summer, it looks as though he has played his last game in a Wigan shirt.

Wyke has made 22 appearances for Latics this season, scoring eight goals in all competitions.

He joined Latics from Sunderland in the summer of 2021, only to suffer a cardiac arrest during a training session at Christopher Park in November that year.

Indeed, it was Richardson - along with club doctor Jonathan Tobin - who saved the life of the striker, who eventually returned to action almost 12 months later.

Wyke came through the ranks at his hometown club, Middlesbrough, and played for Kettering, Hartlepool, Wimbledon, Carlisle and Sunderland before moving to the DW Stadium.

In total, he scored 15 times in 57 games for Latics.

