Ex-Wigan Athletic ace determined to help others avoid dangers he experienced

Former Wigan Athletic and Wales striker Simon Haworth has been entrusted with the responsibility of trying to steer footballers away from the dangers of gambling.
By Paul Kendrick
Published 31st Aug 2023, 13:01 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st Aug 2023, 13:19 BST

The 46-year-old, who also played for Coventry City, Cardiff City and Tranmere Rovers, wrote his name into Latics folklore by scoring the first official goal at the JJB/DW Stadium against Scunthorpe in 1999.

After his playing days were curtailed by injury, Haworth began ‘intensive betting’ on horse racing, which led to 'considerable financial and emotional consequences'.

Former Latics star Simon Haworth is aiming to steer footballers away from the off-field traps he fell intoFormer Latics star Simon Haworth is aiming to steer footballers away from the off-field traps he fell into
Former Latics star Simon Haworth is aiming to steer footballers away from the off-field traps he fell into
He got back on his feet by managing Clitheroe and Stalybridge Celtic in non-league, and has now joined EPIC Risk Management to try to steer others away from the downward spiral he experienced.

“It’s brilliant how EPIC raises awareness and educates," said Haworth, who has joined their long-standing partners WHYSUP as a programme facilitator, supporting session delivery across a range of high-risk sectors.

"It means a lot to me to be able to share my lived experience within the sports industry.

"I’m looking forward to being part of the EFL programme we deliver, and the prospect of the MLS Players Association sessions too.

“I’m really interested in working in the horse racing arena as well.

"This is an especially rewarding area of work for me, as my gambling addiction was betting on the horses.

“It’s a nice progression from a recent personal project, where I co-founded a podcast called Football Untold where players are interviewed with a focus on their mental health.

“I absolutely love sharing my lived experience.

"I really enjoy doing it as it’s very powerful. It’s really therapeutic as part of my recovery too."

