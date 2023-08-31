News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Wilko temporarily stops redundancies amid last minute rescue bids
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Police officer struck by train while saving man dies in hospital
Asda issues urgent recall for more than 10 ‘unsafe to eat’ snacks

Wigan Athletic star reveals 'shock' after being told he had no DW future

Josh Magennis admits his head is still spinning after a complete career '360' - during which he was told his Wigan Athletic journey was over.
By Paul Kendrick
Published 31st Aug 2023, 10:35 BST- 2 min read

The Northern Ireland international striker has recently been handed the Latics captaincy, following the summer departures of Tendayi Darikwa, Jamie Jones, Max Power, Jack Whatmough and James McClean.

Read More
Forgotten man of Wigan Athletic desperate to make most of second chance.

It's a far cry from the turn of the year, when then-boss Kolo Toure told Magennis - signed by Leam Richardson in January 2022 - he was not part of his plans.

Josh Magennis is leading from the front after being brought back in from the cold by Shaun MaloneyJosh Magennis is leading from the front after being brought back in from the cold by Shaun Maloney
Josh Magennis is leading from the front after being brought back in from the cold by Shaun Maloney
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Thankfully for Magennis, Toure was dismissed after only nine matches in charge – during which time Latics failed to win a single game – before the door was reopened by incoming chief Shaun Maloney.

And the big target man is making the most of his second chance as one of the leaders of the rebuild under new owner Mike Danson.

"Personally, I learned a lot last season," said Magennis, who has been capped 70 times by his country.

"I was signed under Leam, with the goal of helping the club to win promotion to the Championship.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We managed to do that, the club then made a decision to move on from Leam, which they're entitled to do.

"When Kolo came in, it was the first time I've experienced in my career where I've been told by a manager that he didn't think I fitted the needs of what he was looking for.

"I had to take a sort of a back seat, my role in the team became different, more supportive and helping the lads get through.

"Then Shaun came in and I've done another 180!

"When he first came in, I did my calf, and only came back for the last few games, before getting injured again.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"It was a real rollercoaster, but you try not to get too high when things are going well, and not too low when things aren't going so well.

"You try and keep as level headed as you can, and that's what I've tried to do."

Magennis says he was completely taken aback when Toure told him his days were numbered.

"I was in shock maybe a bit, it was the first time that had happened," said Magennis.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I've been fortunate enough with all my previous managers to have had very good relationships.

"I've never been banished, never been sent to train with the Under-23s, when the time has come to move on, I've moved on amicably.

"When he told me that, I was shocked, because I really thought I could contribute to the team in my own way.

"He didn't think that was the case, but we didn't fall out, we still got on with each other.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Unfortunately for him, it didn't work out here, the gaffer came in and I got my chance again."

And the story came full circle when Magennis was named the club's new skipper earlier this month.

"It's a funny old game," added the 33-year-old. "Someone once told me anything that can happen will happen, and that's right.

"Now I'm captain of the team, and it's such a massive honour and a privilege to do so."

Related topics:Josh MagennisJack WhatmoughNorthern IrelandMax Power