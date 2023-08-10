Ex-Wigan Athletic boss hopes new era has 'missing ingredient' he was denied

The former Latics boss had a bird's eye view of his former club in midweek, when he was on punditry duties for Sky Sports for the Carabao Cup first-round clash at Wrexham.

Richardson is still out of the game having been scaled by Latics last November, paying the penalty for a slump in fortunes following an encouraging start to the campaign that at one point had them in the play-off places.

Leam Richardson was on punditry duty for Latics' trip to Wrexham in midweek

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With the season eventually ending in relegation, the failure to strengthen last summer in the right areas ultimately proved costly.

But Richardson believes the new man will not make the same mistakes as his predecessor - in not laying down the platform for 'a sustainable club'.

"He's a Wigan man himself, born and bred, and he understands the town," said Richardson.

"I don't think he needed asking twice to take over the football club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Certainly from my personal point of view, looking back to when we went up into the Championship, they've possibly now got the ingredient we were possibly missing.

"An ownership group that wants to build that football club into a sustainable club, to get to a place in the pyramid where they feel they deserve, and back that up with their actions, where the football can take care of itself."

Richardson was asked by presenter Mark Chapman about the role the Latics fanbase had to play in the rebuild.

"That's why Wigan fans are so special, they support the club regardless," replied the 43-year-old.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They've been through a lot, and I was very fortunate, I was able to lead this club from the front.

"During the six years I was there, we managed to have two promotions, keeping them sustainable in the Championship.

"Obviously there was administration, and we had to live through the darkest times they've ever had at the club, where the fans again showed utmost support.

"They understand the football club, and how important it is to the community, and to the people who work there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"And from working there, I know there's some fantastic people at that football club -not just on the pitch, but at the stadium and the training ground.

"And when you see it affect their lives and their livelihoods, it is tough to see.

"They've lost so many good people along the way, and you don't want to see that happen at any football club.

"You just want it to be successful - and that doesn't just mean winning matches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's having a sustainable football club the fans can support, where they're not fearing not only relegation but financial doom, because they've had their fair share over the years.

"The financial issues last season are well documented, and I think the fans just want to see their side out there on the pitch.