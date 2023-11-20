Ex-Wigan Athletic boss Leam Richardson linked with vacant Championship job
and live on Freeview channel 276
The 44-year-old is still out of the game having been sacked by Latics last November following a poor run of results.
Richardson, who now appears on Sky Sports as a pundit, is among the top five listed by the bookmakers to take the vacant role at Rotherham United.
The Championship side parted ways with Matt Taylor last week after a slow start to the campaign, with the side in the relegation zone and four points from safety.
Assistant boss Wayne Carlisle and coaches Scott Brown and Dan Green have taken temporary control, with a home fixture against high-flying Leeds United up next this Friday, November 24, following the international break.
Championship sponsors SkyBet have listed Richardson at 5/1, with ex-Millers boss Steve Evans the favourite, although Rotherham Advertiser have reported that the club are ‘now more focused on other potential targets.’