News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING

Ex-Wigan Athletic boss Leam Richardson linked with vacant Championship job

Former Wigan Athletic boss Leam Richardson is one of the favourites to take charge of Championship outfit Rotherham United.
By Josh McAllister
Published 20th Nov 2023, 11:13 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The 44-year-old is still out of the game having been sacked by Latics last November following a poor run of results.

Read More
Owen Farrell could become Premiership's highest-paid player as Saracens look to ...

Richardson, who now appears on Sky Sports as a pundit, is among the top five listed by the bookmakers to take the vacant role at Rotherham United.

Former Wigan Athletics manager Leam Richardson has been linked with a vacant Championship jobFormer Wigan Athletics manager Leam Richardson has been linked with a vacant Championship job
Former Wigan Athletics manager Leam Richardson has been linked with a vacant Championship job
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Championship side parted ways with Matt Taylor last week after a slow start to the campaign, with the side in the relegation zone and four points from safety.

Assistant boss Wayne Carlisle and coaches Scott Brown and Dan Green have taken temporary control, with a home fixture against high-flying Leeds United up next this Friday, November 24, following the international break.

Championship sponsors SkyBet have listed Richardson at 5/1, with ex-Millers boss Steve Evans the favourite, although Rotherham Advertiser have reported that the club are ‘now more focused on other potential targets.’

It is believed that Richardson has featured in discussions among the club’s senior figures.

Gary Rowett, Ryan Cresswell and Chris Wilder also among the top five listed by the bookmakers.

Related topics:Leam RichardsonRotherham UnitedSteve EvansLeeds UnitedMatt TaylorSky SportsScott Brown