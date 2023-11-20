Owen Farrell could become Premiership's highest-paid player as Saracens look to retain England captain

England captain Owen Farrell could become the Premiership’s highest-paid player next season as Saracens look set to retain the Orrell-born fly-half.

Farrell is set to maintain his status as a marquee player at club Saracens next year amid rule changes, potentially becoming the league’s top-paid player.

A change to the salary cap regulations means a club can now only designate one ‘marquee’ player rather than the previous two, with the 32-year-old set to become Saracens’ priority.

Owen Farrell looks on during the England captain's run at Twickenham Stadium on November 12, 2021

Having led England to third-place at the recent Rugby Union World Cup in France, Farrell’s contract expires at the end of the 2023/24 campaign, believed to currently earn £800,000 a year.