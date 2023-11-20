News you can trust since 1853
Owen Farrell could become Premiership's highest-paid player as Saracens look to retain England captain

England captain Owen Farrell could become the Premiership’s highest-paid player next season as Saracens look set to retain the Orrell-born fly-half.
By Josh McAllister
Published 20th Nov 2023, 10:43 GMT
Farrell is set to maintain his status as a marquee player at club Saracens next year amid rule changes, potentially becoming the league’s top-paid player.

A change to the salary cap regulations means a club can now only designate one ‘marquee’ player rather than the previous two, with the 32-year-old set to become Saracens’ priority.

Owen Farrell looks on during the England captain's run at Twickenham Stadium on November 12, 2021Owen Farrell looks on during the England captain's run at Twickenham Stadium on November 12, 2021
Owen Farrell looks on during the England captain's run at Twickenham Stadium on November 12, 2021
Having led England to third-place at the recent Rugby Union World Cup in France, Farrell’s contract expires at the end of the 2023/24 campaign, believed to currently earn £800,000 a year.

Ruck reports that the three-time Six Nations winner, who had been rumoured with a cross-code switch having played for Wigan St Patricks as a junior, could stand to earn more than £1million on a new contract, with Scotland fly-half Finn Russel believed to be one of the top earners on a £1m salary at Bath.

