Former Wigan Athletic chief Steve Bruce admits he is open to a move into international management - as the Republic of Ireland begin their search for a new boss.

Bruce - who had two spells in charge at the DW under the Whelan family ownership - has been out of the game since leaving West Bromwich Albion 13 months ago.

But the 62-year-old says he is not ready to take early retirement any time soon.

Steve Bruce is not ready to call it a day in management at the age of 62

"I've stated before that I'd like to get back into management," he said when asked about the imminent Irish vacancy. "But I find speculation when there's a manager in place to be very disrespectful.

"The current manager (Stephen Kenny) had a big game against New Zealand (in midweek), and hearing speculation about him being sacked is really disrespectful.

"I've been there myself. I'm looking to get back into football, whether that's an international job, a director of football, an assistant to an up-and-coming manager, or a consultation role.

"I'm open to anything as I miss the game. International management would appeal to me at my age, but I find speculation disrespectful while a manager is in place.

"Once the manager position is free, then they can give me a call."

Bruce also wouldn't rule out relocating to Saudi Arabia were the opportunity to arise.

"I've had many people ask me if I'd go to Saudi Arabia, and the simple answer is - I'm not going to reveal anything," he said.

"I've turned down a number of clubs recently as I didn't think they were quite right. I'd be open to a job abroad if it comes up - I'm very open-minded.

"I think revealing the clubs who were interested in me would be very disrespectful - so I won't."

Speaking to Gambling Zone, Bruce predicts his former Manchester United colleague Roy Keane would be a strong contender for the Ireland job were he to show interest.

"It's been four years since Roy managed, and of course he'd be on everybody's lips when it comes to Ireland," added Bruce. "He's always box office.

"Him going back into football wouldn't surprise me. He may have made himself into the face of punditry, but it wouldn't surprise me to see him back in football as I know he loves it.

"I see Roy a lot as he goes to Salford games if he's not working on a Saturday. My son-in-law plays there, too, so I see a lot of their games.

"It wouldn't surprise me to see Roy go back to any job in football. It wouldn't surprise me to see Roy take up a role at Manchester United.

"We all know how highly he's thought of at the club as he was there for 13 years and served as a huge captain for them. Who knows? I'm sure he'd be open to any discussion."

Bruce’s first spell with Latics was a handful of games at the end of the 2000-01 season, before he jumped ship for Crystal Palace.