Why Sean Clare has added incentive to make swift Wigan Athletic return

Sean Clare is hoping to mark his return to the Wigan Athletic fold this weekend - back where it all started for him.

The 27-year-old has been nursing a hip problem for the last three weeks since pulling up lame at Exeter at the beginning of the month.

Thankfully, a timely international break has minimised the number of games he has missed.

Sean Clare is hoping to return to familiar surroundings this weekend in a Latics shirt

And having been born and bred in Hackney, he's desperate to make the bus bound for Leyton Orient this weekend as Latics get back to league action.

"It's the closest game to my home in London, so it's a special game for me," acknowledged Clare, who joined Latics in the summer after his Charlton contract expired.

"Hopefully there'll be a few of my family and friends coming along, it will be nice to catch up.

"There won't be much time to do that, because we're straight back north ahead of another game on Tuesday."

On his chances of playing, he said: "The injury is coming along well.

"It's always frustrating to miss games, but the international break probably came at a good time for me.

"I've had an extra couple of weeks to work on it and make sure it's right before I come back.

"I've been out on the grass this week, and we'll take a view on it towards the end of the week.

"The physios have been really good with it, and I'm feeling really good about it.

"Fingers crossed I'll be okay for the weekend."

Latics will be hoping to pick back up where they left off, having won six, drawn one and lost only once from their eight matches following the last international break.

"We saw the block of games as a good opportunity to do well," added Clare.

"Because looking at the previous block of games, we know we didn't do as well as we could have.

"We just need to pick up where we left off, and we're all ambitious about what we can achieve.

"We've been given a few days off during the last fortnight, but we've also done plenty of work to make sure we're where we need to be.

"It's another hectic schedule coming up, and we need to put ourselves in the best position to attack that.

"Saturday's going to be a tough game, because they're a good team especially on their home ground.

"But on our day, we know we can match any team in this league."

Clare also admits he is relishing the added responsibility of being in Latics’ five-man ‘Leadership Group’, alongside skipper Josh Magennis, vice-captain Callum Lang, Charlie Hughes and Charlie Wyke.

"I feel I have a lot to offer in that sense,” added Clare.

"And I think there's a lot more - on and off the pitch - to come from me.

"It's a role I'm enjoying, and I'm enjoying being here as well, I can't complain.