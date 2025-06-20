Adam Forshaw in action for Latics at Bolton in the FA Cup in January 2015

Former Wigan Athletic midfielder Adam Forshaw has signed a one-year deal at Championship outfit Blackburn Rovers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 33-year-old spent the second half of last season with Rovers on a short-term basis, making 17 appearances after arriving from Plymouth Argyle.

And he has elected to put pen to paper on a permanent deal at Ewood Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m absolutely made up,” said Forshaw. “From the minute I came in, I loved the group and the honesty of the team and the staff, and that’s really what gave the club the unity and pushed them on to a really close finish at the end of the season.

“I wanted to be a part of that again. I thought that I could relate to the team and the club a lot when I joined, so I’m happy to get it done.

“It’s always nice to get these things sorted as early as possible. Especially when you get a little bit older and you’re more of a senior player, you want to give yourself the biggest base going into a season and give yourself at least six weeks of good pre-season training.

“So it’s nice to not be a free transfer waiting and maybe coming in a week or two before the season, so that definitely helps. I’ve said it ever since I came in, it’s probably the best group of players in terms of cohesion that I’ve ever been part of and it was easy to settle in."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ironically Forshaw's only goal of last season for Rovers came against Plymouth back in February.

The Liverpudlian, who came through the ranks at Everton, made his mark at Brentford before following Uwe Rosler to Wigan in the summer of 2014.

However, his career with Latics never got going, with Rosler being sacked barely two months after Forshaw's arrival.

Forshaw was loaned out by Malky Mackay to Middlesbrough in January 2015 – after only 16 appearances in a Latics shirt - and made the move permanent at the end of the campaign.

He has also played for Leeds United, with whom he won promotion to the Premier League in 2020, and Norwich City.