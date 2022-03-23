Ex-Wigan Athletic chief on his way back to the UK

The 55-year-old leaves India a champion after leading Jamshedpur to their first ever title earlier this month.

His contract doesn’t expire until May, and the club had hoped he would remain in his position.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Owen Coyle

But Coyle elected to part company 'for family reasons' - and is expected to take charge of Scottish outfit Queens Park.

“I have had two absolutely wonderful years with Jamshedpur," he said.

“The people I met and the relationships we forged are among the best I have had in football.

“So it’s with a heavy heart, I tell you that I won’t be continuing this journey together as I have had to return home for family reasons.

“If I am to return to India in the future, we have agreed that Jamshedpur will be my first choice to work at if my services are required at that time.

“I have a massive attachment to the club and I consider it like home.

“Even though we didn’t have the supporters in the stands we could feel their love and passion towards the players and staff.

“We tried our very best to give them a team to be proud of, a team that went on to become the champions of ISL and the best team in the country.

“I want to thank the management, the staff, the players and all the fans for their constant and unwavering support.”

Jamshedpur CEO Mukul Choudhari added: "We are extremely thankful to Owen for what he has done for the club.

“He has made a gargantuan impact, one which will be remembered forever and etched in the club's history as he led Jamshedpur to their first ever honour, the Hero ISL League Winners' Shield.

“We are sad that he won't be continuing with us next season but we have a strong base thanks to Owen and his staff."

Coyle took over as Latics boss from Roberto Martinez in the summer of 2013, but was sacked just three months into the next season.

After spells in with Houston Dynamo, Blackburn and Ross County, he moved to India in 2019 to take over at newly-promoted Chennaiyin.