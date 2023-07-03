The 32-year-old, who became the youngest chairman in the EFL when taking over from his grandad, Dave Whelan, at Wigan in 2015, had been earning rave reviews during his three years with the Stags.

However, after getting married last month, Sharpe has elected to step back from the day-to-day running to concentrate on 'working for the family business'.

David Sharpe (left), with his grandad, Dave Whelan

He'll be succeeded by Carolyn Radford, the wife of Mansfield's owner John, who reassumes the role she held for nine years prior to Sharpe's arrival.

“Firstly, I would like to thank John and Carolyn Radford, for the trust and support they placed in me from the very first day I joined the club to today," Sharpe expressed.

“They have been brilliant people to work for and the support and commitment they have shown the football club, not only during my time at the club but for many years before me, is simply outstanding.

“They are driving the club forward every day with their investment and they, more than anyone, deserve success.

“I now consider them both very good friends, and I know how much the football club means to them.

“As a set of supporters, you are extremely lucky to have them as the owners of your football club.

“I would also like to place on record a huge thank you to the board of directors who have been extremely supportive of me and I wish all of them the very best of luck for the future.

“Seeing us reach a record of 5,000 season ticket sales in my last few days at the club gave me a huge sense of pride and joy.

“We have a tremendous set of supporters and I truly believe the One Call Stadium will create an incredible atmosphere that will push Nigel (Clough, manager) and the players to some very memorable victories, and hopefully in years to come the 5,000 season ticket holder number will be a standard figure which will continue to grow and grow.

“For the past three years, I have seen first-hand how much hard work goes on behind the scenes, from all the staff across the club at the stadium and the RH Academy.

“While the owners, Nigel and the players are the ones in the spotlight, there are so many unsung heroes who are an absolute credit to the club.

"I couldn’t have done my job without them and I will miss having them as my colleagues.

“Nigel and his staff are incredible people and I have loved every minute of working with them

“I truly believe the squad we have built together over the last few seasons, with a few more additions during this window, will see the team in a very good place this season and the seasons to come.

“League Two will be more competitive than ever this season but I am very confident everything is in place for it to be a very successful one for the club.

“Family will always be the priority in my life and, while I am devastated to leave the football club, working for the family business is a priority right now and I can’t look past that.

“I’m proud of what we have put in place together at the club over the last three years and, while I was always craving that promotion, I firmly believe this could be on the horizon very soon.

“For the owners, staff and supporters, you all deserve that day and I will be so happy for you all if it becomes a reality. I will forever be a Stag now.”

John and Carolyn Radford said: “David leaves the club with our highest esteem and gratitude.

“He has been an outstanding chief executive for Mansfield Town and his integrity, expertise and dedication have underpinned the improvements at the club during the past three years.

“We owe David a debt of gratitude for his loyalty to the club.

"During his time at One Call Stadium he has declined offers to join other football clubs, such has been his commitment to Mansfield Town.

“He has an exceptional reputation as a first-class operator within football and we’ve been privileged to get to know a man whose integrity, decency and values have shone through in everything he has done for the club.

“We are sorry to see David now leave. However, we fully understand his reasoning and timing for taking the decision to focus on his family business interests.

