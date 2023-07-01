News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Athletic's fourth signing reveals motivation for succeeding at DW

Matt Smith is aiming to repay the huge 'belief' shown in him by Shaun Maloney after becoming Wigan Athletic's fourth signing of the summer.
By Paul Kendrick
Published 1st Jul 2023, 17:09 BST- 2 min read
Updated 2nd Jul 2023, 21:06 BST

The 22-year-old midfielder ended a 15-year association with Arsenal by putting pen to paper on a three-year deal with Latics on Saturday.

He immediately jetted out with the rest of the squad for a week-long warm-weather training camp in Hungary, and he can't wait to 'get stuck in'.

Matt Smith has become Latics' fourth summer signingMatt Smith has become Latics' fourth summer signing
Matt Smith has become Latics' fourth summer signing
“I’m delighted, and really looking forward to the new challenge," said Smith, who follows Liam Morrison, Jonny Smith and Callum McManaman in signing up for the rebuild.

“It’s a big opportunity for me to play for a club of this stature, and I’m buzzing to get the deal done.

"I’m just looking forward to the season and getting started.

"We’ve got the trip and I feel like it’s a great opportunity to get to know everyone, and I’m really looking forward to getting stuck into it.

“Speaking to the manager, he showed real belief in me, and I like the style of play that he is trying to implement.

“When a manager believes in you, it gives you a real pathway and confidence because you want to prove to him that you can do it and to the fans.”

Smith didn’t make a senior appearance during his time in north London.

He did spend three productive loan spells out, however, with Charlton, Swindon and Doncaster between 2020/22, and believes he's ready to take the next step.

“I was at Arsenal for 16 years, and I developed there as a person and a player, so I can’t thank them enough," Smith added.

“I was fortunate to be around the first team so along with that and my loan moves, I’ve taken a lot from it and now I’m ready to come here, and push on.”

Smith has also whetted the appetite of what Latics fans can expect from him.

“I’m a ball-playing midfielder who likes to dictate the tempo of the game and get the team playing," he said. “My main strengths are on the ball.

"Hopefully, I can also chip in with a few goals and assists."

