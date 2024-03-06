Leam Richardson has been unable to lift Rotherham from the bottom of the Championship table during his three months in charge

The Millers - who lie rock bottom of the Championship - were hammered 5-0 by the Sky Blues, who were four goals to the good by the interval.

Ironically, it was a defeat at Coventry back in November 2022 that proved to be Richardson's last game in charge of Wigan.

And the 44-year-old - who took charge of Rotherham three months ago, with the club already eight points adrift of safety - will certainly not hold any happy memories of the place.

“That's the worst 45 minutes I've ever been involved in as a boss,” he acknowledged.

When asked whether too many of his players had raised the white flag, he replied: “That was the question at half-time.

“I don't shy away from honesty. We've been well beaten.”

Rotherham have won only once under Richardson - against Middlesbrough on Boxing Day - with 13 of their 17 games ending in defeat.

“I've been here for a number of weeks," added Richardson, sent on January loan signing Charlie Wyke for the last 20 minutes at Coventry, joining fellow Latics old-boy Christ Tiehi on the field. “It became clear quite quickly how many challenges we faced to move the club forward.

“I'll always back myself to move a club forward because I've done it in the past,” he said. “I've got a really strong record. At this level, you've got to be careful you don't open yourself up to nights like this because the level is too big.

“If we're not 100 per cent we will find ourselves on the end of things like this. It's the first time I've experienced it at this club. I'll do my best to make sure it will never happen again.”

"I'll take the blame, I'll take it on my shoulders, because I'm the man at the front of it, the man who puts them out there.