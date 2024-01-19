Ex-Wigan Athletic coach handed reins at Forest Green after sacking of Troy Deeney

Former Wigan Athletic goalkeeping coach Dan Connor has been given temporary charge of Forest Green Rovers after the decision was taken to part company with manager Troy Deeney.

Former Latics goalkeeping coach Dan Connor is the new caretaker manager of Forest Green Rovers following the sacking of Troy Deeney (above)

Deeney, who was only appointed on December 20, left his post on Thursday night after just six games in charge, which saw the side draw three times and lose the other three.

They stand bottom of League Two, seven points from safety.

Dale Vince, chairman of Forest Green Rovers said: “These are decisions nobody likes to make, but we have acted this way to give FGR the best possible chance of improving results and climbing the league table. We wish Troy all the best for the future and thank him for his efforts."

Earlier on Thursday, Deeney had been hit with a four-game touchline ban by the FA and fined for using ‘improper language’ after being sent off during last month’s defeat at Swindon.

“Deeney’s language towards a match official was also allegedly ‘improper and/or abusive and/or insulting’ after he received a red card.”

While they look for another manager, the reins have been handed to Connor, who had been juggling the roles of goalkeeping coach at Forest Green as well as the Republic of Ireland Under-21s.

Connor joined Latics in February 2014, where he worked with all age groups from Under-8s to Under-21s, and was appointed senior goalkeeping coach by then-manager Warren Joyce in January 2017.