Ex-Wigan Athletic goalkeeper joins National League promotion race

Owen Evans in action for Latics against Chorley in the FA Cup in 2020

Former Wigan Athletic goalkeeper Owen Evans has joined the National League promotion race for the rest of the campaign.

The 28-year-old Welshman came through the ranks at Wigan and was part of the squad which pulled off the greatest of Great Escapes during administration in 2021.

He's most recently been at League Two outfit Cheltenham Town, but has signed a loan deal at Barnet, who lie one point behind league leaders York City.

"Owen is a quality goalkeeper," said Bees manager Dean Brennan. “He gives us more depth to our squad. Evans also has plenty of EFL experience, he will add a different profile to what we already have at the club.”

Evans joined Cheltenham from Wigan in 2021 before moving on to Walsall the following year.

He rejoined Cheltenham last year.

Evans said: “I’m over the moon to be here. When I heard of the interest and spoke to the gaffer, it was something I was really excited about.

"It’s a fantastic club, which shouldn’t be in this league, and I’m going to do my best to get it out of this league.

"It’s been a while since I’ve played, but hopefully I can bring in the experience I’ve picked up during my career. I’ve learned a lot at every single club I’ve been at, and I want that to pass that on.

"The gaffer is desperate to get promoted, it’s the only thing anyone is thinking about, and hopefully I can play my part in helping the club to do that.”