Ex-Wigan Athletic loan star takes up offer in Germany

Former Wigan Athletic winger Danel Sinani has chosen to continue his career in Germany.
By Paul Kendrick
Published 6th Jul 2023, 11:56 BST- 1 min read

The 26-year-old, who has won more than 50 caps for Luxembourg, spent the second half of last season on loan with Latics from Norwich.

Injuries marred his spell and, with his Norwich contract up, he has joined St Pauli in the German second tier.

Danel Sinani during his short spell with LaticsDanel Sinani during his short spell with Latics
Danel Sinani during his short spell with Latics
"I found out about St Pauli and got very good feedback," he said.

"The conversations with the sporting director and coach also showed me that I have a great chance to play demanding football here.

"I’m looking forward to working together and would like to be on the pitch as soon as possible."

St Pauli head coach Fabian Hurzeler added: "Danel has a very good eye for the other players, seeks the direct duel with opponents, and moves skilfully in the gaps.

"In addition, he is a good standard shooter and robust in a duel, he can bring us ball conquests that are important for our game."

Related topics:Germany