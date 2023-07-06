Ex-Wigan Athletic loan star takes up offer in Germany
The 26-year-old, who has won more than 50 caps for Luxembourg, spent the second half of last season on loan with Latics from Norwich.
Injuries marred his spell and, with his Norwich contract up, he has joined St Pauli in the German second tier.
"I found out about St Pauli and got very good feedback," he said.
"The conversations with the sporting director and coach also showed me that I have a great chance to play demanding football here.
"I’m looking forward to working together and would like to be on the pitch as soon as possible."
St Pauli head coach Fabian Hurzeler added: "Danel has a very good eye for the other players, seeks the direct duel with opponents, and moves skilfully in the gaps.
"In addition, he is a good standard shooter and robust in a duel, he can bring us ball conquests that are important for our game."