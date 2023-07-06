The 26-year-old, who has won more than 50 caps for Luxembourg, spent the second half of last season on loan with Latics from Norwich.

Injuries marred his spell and, with his Norwich contract up, he has joined St Pauli in the German second tier.

Danel Sinani during his short spell with Latics

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I found out about St Pauli and got very good feedback," he said.

"The conversations with the sporting director and coach also showed me that I have a great chance to play demanding football here.

"I’m looking forward to working together and would like to be on the pitch as soon as possible."

St Pauli head coach Fabian Hurzeler added: "Danel has a very good eye for the other players, seeks the direct duel with opponents, and moves skilfully in the gaps.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad