Former Wigan Athletic defender Greg Strong has been appointed the new head of recruitment at Scottish club Ross County.

The 48-year-old has experience of the post during similar spells at Plymouth, Salford and Morecambe, where he worked most recently alongside new Ross manager Derek Adams.

"I am delighted Greg will be joining as our head of recruitment," said Adams, who took over from ex-Latics chief Malky Mackay towards the end last year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He has worked with me before at Plymouth Argyle and Morecambe where he has understood my footballing philosophy and the type of player that is required to be recruited for this to be a success.

"Greg is vastly experienced and has excellent contacts within the game.”

Strong started his playing career with Latics, for whom he made 45 appearances, scoring three goals, between 1992-95.