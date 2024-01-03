Ex-Wigan Athletic man is new head of recruitment at Scottish outfit
The 48-year-old has experience of the post during similar spells at Plymouth, Salford and Morecambe, where he worked most recently alongside new Ross manager Derek Adams.
"I am delighted Greg will be joining as our head of recruitment," said Adams, who took over from ex-Latics chief Malky Mackay towards the end last year.
"He has worked with me before at Plymouth Argyle and Morecambe where he has understood my footballing philosophy and the type of player that is required to be recruited for this to be a success.
"Greg is vastly experienced and has excellent contacts within the game.”
Strong started his playing career with Latics, for whom he made 45 appearances, scoring three goals, between 1992-95.
He moved on to his hometown club, Bolton, before also playing for Blackpool, Stoke, Motherwell, Hull, Cheltenham, Scunthorpe, Bury, Boston, Macclesfield, Livingston, Dundee, Halifax, Northwich, Droylsden and Rhyl.