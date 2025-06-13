Kyle Knoyle will be back at Wigan next year in the colours of Mansfield

Former Wigan Athletic defender Kyle Knoyle has swapped one League One club for another after joining Mansfield Town from Stockport County.

The 28-year-old right-back has penned a two-year deal with the Stags after being released by County, who were beaten in the play-off semi-finals at the end of the season.

Mansfield manager Nigel Clough said: “Kyle’s a player who we’ve played against a lot in the last few seasons.

"He gives us a lot of versatility on the right side, whether it be at centre-back, right-back or wing-back, so he’ll provide good competition in those areas.

"He knows this league inside-out and has played a big part in Stockport’s success.”

Knoyle made 23 appearances for Stockport in the league last season.

He began his career with West Ham United, joining Latics on a season-long loan during the 2016/17 season, after dipping his feet into the first-team water during a short stint at Dundee United.

However, he suffered a fractured and dislocated elbow in the first week of pre-season that sidelined him for months.

Knoyle’s solitary appearance for Latics came as an 89th-minute substitute in the 1-0 win at Cardiff City on Halloween weekend.

Graham Barrow picked the team for that game, immediately following the sacking of Gary Caldwell and just before the appointment of Warren Joyce.

Knoyle never played for Latics again, and returned to West Ham in the January window.

He joined Swindon Town in the summer of 2017, and played for Cambridge United and Doncaster Rovers before joining Stockport in January 2023.