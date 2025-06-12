Andy Liddell is the new fitness coach of Preston

Wigan Athletic legend 'Sir' Andy Liddell is back in the game - as fitness coach of near-neighbours Preston North End.

The 51-year-old - who remains Latics' record goalscorer in the league with 70 - has filled the same role in recent years at a few clubs including Ipswich Town, under Paul Jewell, Maccabi Tel Aviv and Rapid Bucharest.

It was under Jewell that Liddell played some of his best football for Latics, in the majestic march from the lower leagues to the Premiership on the Dave Whelan juggernaut.

He left for Sheffield United in the summer of 2004 - 12 months before Latics eventually made it to the Promised Land – but he remains one of the most popular players ever to play for the club.

And it's former Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom who has brought Liddell back into the game, on a backroom staff that includes another Latics legend in Mike Pollitt as well as former Wigan Under-21 coach Peter Murphy.

Preston confirmed the appointment in an overhaul of the coaching structure, which sees Joe Walmsley arrive from Wigan to bolster the performance analysis team.

"As a part of our continual review of not only the playing squad but also the professional football management and coaching staff, the following structure and appointments are being put in place for the start of the 2025/26 season," read a PNE statement.

"In addition to the existing coaching staff reporting to manager Paul Heckingbottom – Stuart McCall, Peter Murphy and Mike Pollitt – we are delighted to announce the appointment of Jason Euell as a first-team coach.

"Andy Liddell joins us as fitness coach to replace John Lucas who is taking up a similar role within the Australian A-League. Andy, who made more than 650 appearances as a player, has previously worked in fitness coaching roles with Ipswich Town, Maccabi Tel Aviv and Rapid Bucharest.

"The club’s head of recruitment, James Wallace will appoint Tom Reeves to his staff as chief scout. Ben Smith, who was originally a performance analyst, completes James’ in-house team as a recruitment analyst.

"The performance analysis team under Charlie Ager welcomes Joe Walmsley, who arrives from Wigan Athletic.”