Former Latics man James Weir has retired at the age of 28

Weir, who was born in Preston, came through the ranks at Manchester United, making a solitary first-team appearance against Arsenal in February 2016 as an injury-time substitute.

He was one of the infamous eight deadline-day signings under then-Latics boss Warren Joyce – with whom he’d worked at Old Trafford – in January 2017, joining on loan from Hull City.

All eight players - including Omar Bogle, Alex Bruce, Jack Byrne, Matt Gilks, Josh Laurent, Mikael Mandron and Gabriel Obertan - had left the club by the following summer.

Weir made four appearances during his time at the DW, including only one start.

Most recently, Weir had been playing in Slovakia and Hungary, playing for Pohronie, MTK Budapest and ViOn Zlaté Moravce respectively.

“After a lot of thought and consideration I have decided to hang up my boots professionally," he wrote on his Instagram page. "A bittersweet moment, but I can look back on my career with happy memories.

“Despite my injuries I have met some incredible people, forged life-long relationships and travelled the world doing what I love.

“A huge thank you to family, friends, coaches, teammates and fans who have all helped me on my journey.

“Through the highs, lows and everything in between, I have lived my dream. I am excited in the pursuit of living my next dream away from the beautiful game.”