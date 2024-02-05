Thelo Aasgaard wheels away after scoring goal number three at Peterborough on Saturday

The 21-year-old is still claiming a hat-trick on Saturday at Peterborough - despite skipper Josh Magennis being credited in some quarters with the second goal - which would make it five goals in his last four matches.

And he says his performance at Peterborough, which saw him pick up the top mark in the division by stats engine 'Who Scored', has set a standard he's determined to maintain.

"It was probably up there in terms of performance this season," said Aasgaard. "But there's been a few times I've just not put the ball in the back of the net after a good performance, that was the difference on Saturday.

"I've just got to keep getting into those positions, and it's great when my team-mates find me with the ball.

"My job is to try to make an impact in every game, I'm really enjoying my football at the moment, and the manager is having me playing a way I really like to play.

"I've got big freedom to drop deep or to run in behind, just to express myself, and it's great to have his full backing."

Aasgaard's red hot form has come after a disrupted first half to the campaign, which saw him sidelined with first a dislocated shoulder and then ankle ligament damage.

"I had a good start to the season, but I then had two six-week injuries to deal with," he said. "And that's been quite tough, because I really wanted this year to push on.

"But I've got my life outside football right - working as hard off the pitch as I do on it - which has massively helped.

"That's allowed me to bounce back from the injuries and stay strong. It's so important as a footballer to have that stability off the pitch, so you can have full focus on the pitch.”

Aasgaard also revealed his man-of-the-match display at Peterborough will have gone down well with family in the away end.

"My uncle is really busy, he works in London, I haven't seen him in a while so I was so happy to see him at the game," he added. "My brother's moved away from home and it was really good to see him too.