Ex-Wigan Athletic star involved in war of words with Roy Keane

Former Wigan Athletic star Pascal Chimbonda has lifted the lid on a run-in with Roy Keane towards the end of his career.
By Paul Kendrick
Published 25th Apr 2024, 14:08 BST
Updated 25th Apr 2024, 14:08 BST
Pascal Chimbonda did not see eye to eye with Roy Keane during their time at SunderlandPascal Chimbonda did not see eye to eye with Roy Keane during their time at Sunderland
Pascal Chimbonda did not see eye to eye with Roy Keane during their time at Sunderland

After leaving Latics to join Tottenham in 2006, Chimbonda moved on to Sunderland two years later.

Read More
Loan man returns to Wigan Athletic ahead of possible operation.

However, despite Keane shelling out £3million for his services, the duo didn't get on and Chimonda returned to Spurs the following year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Keane, on a recent episode of 'the Overlap', admitted the decision to sign Chimbonda had been a mistake.

Chimbonda, however, insists the situation was not entirely his fault.

"When he said, earlier this year, that signing me was a bad choice, I didn't understand it, to be honest,” said Chimbonda, who went to the 2006 World Cup with France while still on Latics' books.

“First of all, he called me to tell me he wanted me to come and play for Sunderland. Why did he do that...if people told him beforehand it might not have been a good idea to sign me?

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“You signed me because you know I'm a good footballer and maybe I could've done something special for you at Sunderland.

"Things didn't go how he would have wanted, because obviously he got sacked, you know. And then afterwards, he said he'd made a bad decision in signing me.

“He signed so many players that summer, but he said I was the bad choice. Why only me? I don't understand.

"He signed El Hadji Diouf, he signed Djibril Cisse, he signed Steed Malbranque, he signed Teemu Tainio... he signed so many players, but the one person who has to take the blame is me?”

Chimbonda was speaking at Ladbrokes Fanzone's North London Derby.

Related topics:TottenhamSunderlandFrance

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.