Ex-Wigan Athletic star will miss whole of campaign after damaging knee ligaments

By Paul Kendrick
Published 12th Aug 2024, 15:01 GMT
Updated 12th Aug 2024, 15:01 GMT
Yanic Wildschut scores at Blackpool to help seal promotion for Latics in 2015-16Yanic Wildschut scores at Blackpool to help seal promotion for Latics in 2015-16
Yanic Wildschut scores at Blackpool to help seal promotion for Latics in 2015-16
Former Wigan Athletic star Yanic Wildschut will miss the whole of the 2024-25 campaign after damaging knee ligaments.

The 32-year-old, who recently extended his contract with Gary Caldwell's Exeter City, pulled up lame in the Grecians' final pre-season friendly against Eastleigh.

And Caldwell reported the grim prognosis after watching his side kick off their campaign with three points against Rotherham United.

“It is what we feared, his cruciate’s gone,” said Caldwell. “I have known him a long time, and his personality and experience in the changing room will be massive, and we will give him all the support to get back to the level he was at.

"It is so frustrating as he worked really hard and was in a great place in pre-season, but sometimes football does that to you. He will work hard to get back to his best as quickly as he can.”

Wildschut won a League One title winners’ medal under Caldwell at Wigan in 2015-16, before moving to Norwich City in January 2017 for £7million.

