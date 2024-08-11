Wigan Athletic boss reveals extraordinary story behind Jordan Jones' return

Jordan Jones made a sparkling cameo off the bench for Latics against Charlton

Shaun Maloney has opened up on the remarkable sequence of events that saw Jordan Jones make his second 'debut' for Wigan Athletic.

Sign up to our Wigan Athletic newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Northern Ireland international signed a short-term deal with Latics on Friday - just weeks after he'd said goodbye following the expiration of his contract.

Latics were unable to come up with the terms being sought by Jones and his representatives but, in the absence of any other club stumping up acceptable terms, he is back - at least in the short term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And Maloney revealed exactly how close Jones had come to joining a new club before ending up on the field for the season-opener against Charlton.

"Yes, it was very last minute, on Thursday it was," said the Latics boss.

"I think he'd flown out for a connecting flight to sign for a club abroad, he then decided he didn't want to do that, which obviously left him in limbo.

"He made the decision for his family, but with us obviously being short of fit wingers, we wanted to make it happen.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I knew it would be a gamble physically, but I'm very appreciative of what he brings to the squad.

"I'm actually really surprised that he;'s not moved up to a higher level, because of what he did for me last year.

"In my experience, he's a brilliant boy and a really good player...so we're very glad the situation unfolded as it did.

Latics moved for Jones after seeing FOUR wingers - Callum McManaman, Jonny Smith and new signings Michael Olakigbe and Silko Thomas - sidelined through injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And he seemed the man most likely to create something after appearing off the bench for the last half an hour.

"It definitely made a difference when we had Jordan on the pitch," added Maloney. "And I need Michael, Silko, Jonny and Cal Mac back as soon as possible.

"When we play the way we do, when we have that big threat one-v-one, it changes the dynamics of the game.

"Players like Jordan have the talent to beat players, and they either beat the man, or force the opposition to double up, which gives us a free man elsewhere."