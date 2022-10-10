Ex-Wigan Athletic striker suffers stroke

The 65-year-old provided the positive update after news of his condition became public.

"Thank you everyone for your kind thoughts and messages of support," he tweeted. "I’m a few days into my recovery now and things are going well, stronger and better by the day. Looking forward to a quick and full recovery.”

David Fairclough

His son, Tom, said: “Thanks everyone and also to the ambulance and hospital staff who saved his life.”

Fairclough made his name at Liverpool, earning the nickname 'Supersub' after a number of important contributions off the bench.

After making the bulk of his 268 career appearances with the Anfield club, he spent time at Lucerne, Toronto Blizzard, Norwich, Oldham, Beveren, Rochdale, Tranmere, Wigan and Knowsley.

He made seven appearances for Latics in the 1990/91 season, scoring once.

