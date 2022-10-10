Wigan Athletic man faces spell on sidelines
Wigan Athletic goalkeeper Jamie Jones faces an extended spell on the sidelines after suffering a freak injury on the training ground.
The club captain has been conspicuous by his absence from the bench in the last two games, with youngster Sam Tickle named as Ben Amos' back-up.
And boss Leam Richardson admits it could be some time before Jones is able to return.
"Jamie nicked his cruciate ligament while kicking a ball in training," he said.
"Fingers crossed, it won't be as bad as first thought.
"He is currently in a brace, but hopefully it will be weeks rather than months.
"He won't need an operation, just rest, and he's probably escaped a much more serious problem."
Jones has made five appearances this season, beginning with the EFL Trophy defeat at Fleetwood back in August.
He replaced the injured Amos during the Bristol City game, and started against Birmingham, Burnley and Huddersfield.