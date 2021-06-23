Exclusive: Wigan Athletic new kit 'reveal'

Max Power modelling the new/old Latics home shirt

In a break from virtually every other club in the land, Latics ARE NOT changing their home strip this summer – for two reasons.

Firstly, to reward their fans for sticking with them during the most challenging 12 months in the club’s history. Secondly, because it’s only ever been worn behind closed doors!

“It’s funny, because the home kit we currently have...none of the fans have ever seen it from the inside of a stadium,” acknowledged CEO Mal Brannigan.

“So we’ve made a conscious decision – based also on the economics of what people have lived with over the last 16 months – not to put out a new home kit.

“We’re not obliged under the terms of the contract to change any of the kits, but we will be changing a couple of the other kits.

"But the home strip, we decided very early on, will remain the same, because we didn’t want fans to be paying out again having never seen it in the flesh.”

Having had the Supporters Club logo on the front of the shirts last term, Brannigan is hopeful of confirming a new sponsor in the coming weeks.

“We’re still working on that, but it is a tough market out there,” he recognised.