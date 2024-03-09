Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The facility at William Foster’s Field, Ince, is one of two facilities deliberately set up in disadvantaged parts of town to give youngsters new opportunities and life skills. The other hub is at Laithwaite Park, Worsley Hall.

Their establishment followed an investment of more than £5m from Wigan Council and a £7.6m grant from the Football Foundation.

The smart new pitches at Ince Football Hub

Identified in Wigan’s Local Football Facility Plan as priority projects, the hubs serve thousands of young people, adults and elderly residents from across the region.

At Ince the hub includes two floodlit 3G football turf pitches, a four-team changing pavilion with two officials' changing rooms, cafe and social space, plus two training rooms, carparking and children's play area.