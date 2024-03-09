Eye in the sky: new aerial pictures of the new Wigan football hub at Ince

Here’s a glimpse from the sky of one of Wigan’s hugely popular new football hubs.
By Charles Graham
Published 9th Mar 2024, 12:30 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The facility at William Foster’s Field, Ince, is one of two facilities deliberately set up in disadvantaged parts of town to give youngsters new opportunities and life skills. The other hub is at Laithwaite Park, Worsley Hall.

Their establishment followed an investment of more than £5m from Wigan Council and a £7.6m grant from the Football Foundation.

Read More
Wigan police search for motorcyclists after horse rider was badly hurt
The smart new pitches at Ince Football HubThe smart new pitches at Ince Football Hub
The smart new pitches at Ince Football Hub
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Identified in Wigan’s Local Football Facility Plan as priority projects, the hubs serve thousands of young people, adults and elderly residents from across the region.

At Ince the hub includes two floodlit 3G football turf pitches, a four-team changing pavilion with two officials' changing rooms, cafe and social space, plus two training rooms, carparking and children's play area.

The site serves a number of clubs in the area, including Hindley Juniors FC, who use the site to accommodate their existing 39 teams.

Related topics:WiganFootball FoundationWigan Council