Fab fourth capture aiming to be part of Wigan Athletic trip to Hungary

Wigan Athletic are hoping to have young Arsenal midfielder Matt Smith with them for their week-long training camp in Hungary.
By Paul Kendrick
Published 1st Jul 2023, 17:09 BST- 1 min read

The 22-year-old has been allowed to leave the Emirates Stadium this summer to kickstart his career elsewhere.

And Latics are aiming to make him their fourth signing of an already productive week or so of recruitment.

Matt Smith in action for ArsenalMatt Smith in action for Arsenal
Liam Morrison was the first arrival, on a season-long loan from Bayern Munich.

He was joined on Friday by the double announcement that former Burton winger Jonny Smith had signed a two-year deal, and Latics legend Callum McManaman had earned himself a one-year contract after training with the club since the turn of the year.

Smith, who had been with the Gunners since the age of seven, didn’t make a senior appearance during his time in north London.

He did spend three productive loan spells out, however, with Charlton, Swindon and Doncaster between 2020/22.

